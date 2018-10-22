I have spent a week in June at Sunset Beach for the last couple of years. I love this beach. I walked to the mailbox in 2017 but because I have knee problems, I could not this year. I love sitting by the mailbox,watching the sea, and reading about others thoughts and desires.

I hope I am able to walk down there again someday.

To all the others that come to this special place, I wish them peace and happiness. This secluded spot on Bird Island is like no other.

God Bless everyone that takes the hike to visit this special place.