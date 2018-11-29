I felt lost and hopeless

I let my thoughts go to unwanted places.

I felt scared, worried,and lonely. BUT

Time is magical, and just at the right moment in my life their comes a light known as a special soul person, that person came in my life not knowing my story or who I am. But with touching words, it helped me break down my fear. He became a shining light where once I thought I was in the dark. And i am thankful for it. The world is huge but yet sometimes turns out to be so small, He seemed so far but yet so close.

Time has its own course,today I can say I am thankful.