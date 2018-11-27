Its time to part ways after 2 year of togetherness. Even though i knew from day 1 that this arrangement will not last forever however getting into it seemed the most perfect thing at that time. The more i told myself day by day that this is not permanent the more i was getting into him emotional and physically. Saying goodbye is killing me also Coz somewhere i know its never going to be another chance for me. He’s younger to me by a decade and has his a bright future ahead. Its best for him to concentrate and dedicate his time to someone that will last for a lifetime.

