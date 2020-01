When you sing iam always in awe. when you laugh it puts a smile on my face.when you cry it breaks my heart.I fell in love with you from the moment i first saw you and i wish i would have met you much sooner while I was in college then maybe i could have beeb braver to tell you but i guess it was fate to love you from a distant.But my heart yearns for the day i can tell you face to face how much i adore you.with love Aisha

