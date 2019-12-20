To my Ashton,

I know right now life is hard and the struggle seems neverending. But I want you to know that I love you more than words can describe. You are my rock, my reason for living. And eventually things won’t be so blue. Soon the sun will come out. We promised in sickness and health, for better and for worse. Unfortunately this is both sickness and worse. But this cant last forever. One day I’ll be able to give you a child. We’ll be a family. We will get our happily ever after. Please dont give up on me. I know that we can make it if we just have faith.

Love,

Your Queen ~105~