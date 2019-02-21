To my best friends,

I hope you know much I appreciate you, even if I tell you all the time. You deserve the world and so much more. You deserve to be happy, loved, and cherished. You all are amazing, intelligent, beautiful and wonderful friends. You are in my life for a reason and God put you here to walk this journey with me. I pray and hope you continue to walk this journey with me even if things gets difficult because I couldn’t do this without you. Thank you for being a light in my life and for being my rock through the tough times. Love you lots, C

Share this:

Tweet

