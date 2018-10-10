To my children when they get older,

I’m am as proud of you today as I am of you yesterday and the day before. My love has grown day by day ten fold for you since the day I held you in my arms. I sit and wonder what your career paths will be, but whatever God has in store for you, I know is big. And a day will come when you leave the nest and I want you to know that it’s okay to soar. Your dad and I will never be far. Watching you grow has been the best adventure in our lives. Your dad and I couldn’t have been happier then to watch you grow up.

We love you,

Mommy.