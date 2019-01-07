To my children

You dont realize some things until you’re older. Being your Mom has been one of the greatest gifts of my life. When your Dad and I were married I thought I wasn’t able to have children. When I learned that I was expecting I was happy & scared ,I didn’t want to mess up. I was young I thought I knew everything until I had each of you in my arms. The times gone by so fast, you’re adults now. If I could go back in time and be a better Mom I would. Learn from my mistakes. Be better than me. I love each of you. Each of you mean more to me than my own life.

