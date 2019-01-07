Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

To my children

You dont realize some things until you’re older. Being your Mom has been one of the greatest gifts of my life. When your Dad and I were married I thought I wasn’t able to have children. When I learned that I was expecting I was happy & scared ,I didn’t want to mess up. I was young I thought I knew everything until I had each of you in my arms. The times gone by so fast, you’re adults now. If I could go back in time and be a better Mom I would. Learn from my mistakes. Be better than me. I love each of you. Each of you mean more to me than my own life.