To My Dad,

I know you love me, but you don’t know how to show love in healthy ways.

You were the chain breaker for some of the abuse you faced growing up, but not all of it. I will be the complete chain breaker of abuse when I have children.

How could you say/do these hurtful things to your own child? Your own daughter?

Although I never showed it, your hurtful words and actions have caused anxiety, depression, thoughts of self-harm, codependency, and for me to look for love in all the wrong places and in unsafe situations.

I pray for your piece, healing, and salvation.