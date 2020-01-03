To my dearly beloved,

This holiday season 2019 has marked my 14th year without the love of my life with me. You took my breath away 36 years ago in a happenstance meeting. I think we both experienced love at first sight but were careful to hide the feelings that came into full bloom just 4 months later. I think of you every day, pray for you every night before saying goodnight. You were a beacon of light in a life that my boys and I needed desperately to experience. You were our savior! You were a loving husband, step father, brother, son. You are forever a part of me! I love you!

Share this:

Tweet

