Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

To my dearly beloved,

This holiday season 2019 has marked my 14th year without the love of my life with me. You took my breath away 36 years ago in a happenstance meeting. I think we both experienced love at first sight but were careful to hide the feelings that came into full bloom just 4 months later. I think of you every day, pray for you every night before saying goodnight. You were a beacon of light in a life that my boys and I needed desperately to experience. You were our savior! You were a loving husband, step father, brother, son. You are forever a part of me! I love you!