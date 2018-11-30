To my Father,

Today is your birthday and I miss you. You left us in 2001 to go to your forever home in Heaven. I remember that day so clearly, as I sat by your beside watching you slip peacefully from this life into eternity with our Savior. I am so grateful to have been there. Some days the pain of missing you is not as great, but today, especially today, it is. You were a wonderful father and grandfather. What joy it gave me to watch you play with my son. You were such a blessing to us. You were my hero and my champion, my cheerleader and my rock. I love you Dad and I miss you.

