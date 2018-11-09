To my father

When we got that phone call that changed our whole world. I’ll never forget mom flew out the door and I was left alone at home with the knowing that just just had a massive heart attack at age 35. You where taken from your family here on earth way too soon. I miss you every day,I got married and you wasn’t there to give me away. I’ll never get to go camping, fishing, run yoyos, play basketball with you,or even help you build something ever again. I am you made over its scary. I am taking care of mom for you until ya can be together again. I cry all the time!! See ya again Amanda

