To my forever friend,

I remember the first time we met. You were the boy next door. You were 12, I was 13. We tried dating once in our early 20’s, but in all honesty, our friendship was more important to us. We both dated other people and our friendship grew more than I ever expected it too. You became not only my best friend, but my person. We both are married now, have families, and have drifted apart over the last few years. I miss you, my dear friend!! We will always share a bond forever no matter where life takes us.

