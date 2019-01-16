To say my life is a series of after school specials is an understatement. From being adopted, to being abused,to loving a baby after being raped and so much in between. There isn’t enough lines to describe my mere 44 years. This letter is a letter to my future self. The self that can look back on that life and not cry, but smile at the memories and lessons that were learned. To my future self, remember that you are not defined by the moments of pain or even joy. You are defined by how you picked yourself up and dusted yourself off. You are the trials and the tribulations and so much more.

