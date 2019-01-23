To my guardian angel,

We weren’t meant to have our own fairytale ending, instead we were meant to hold on to our love till our last breaths. We might not be together but our souls will always be connected. We will always keep what we had to ourselves cause no-one will get it. Our love is ours and it will forever be. So let’s hold on to us, to the memories, to our voices, to our touch, let’s hold till forever. May we forever find each other, may fate work it’s magic like it always has and bring us back together.

Love always,