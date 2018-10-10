To my Husband,

I still hear you and see you everywhere I look. I stop at your portrait and tell you about my day and what the children and grands are doing. When my ice maker acts up I come and ask you to fix it just one more time. I still can’t eat from our wedding China. I sleep on your pillows and put mine away.

I never in a million years thought you’d be the first to go, or at such an early age. I’m lost in deciding where my journey should be next. I will wait for your sign, because I know you still protect me. There will never be another you, for me.

In my heart forever,

DJ