To my love,

We met in an unexpected place and time, and everything has fallen into place including my 1000 mile move to be in your arms. Now you are still in a complicated place, afraid to lose time with your kids, but I wish you could realize, that you might lose SOME time with them, but the time you will have will be so much better quality if you are happy, can’t you see that?? Your kids’ happiness is important, but yours is JUST as important. The longer you wait, the harder it’s gonna be. We have come through so much already, lets see how much further we can go together. Signed XOXOX