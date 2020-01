I wanted to write you just how much i love you.

In the everyday, it is hard sometimes to stay “in love” and act like that.

So please know : I love you more every day. You are my sunset, my moon, my stars, my all world.

Thank you for being you and for the most beautiful present i could ever ask for, our kids.

Know that i will always be there for you, holding you and i will never let go.

Love you, A