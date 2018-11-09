To my significant other,

This I know is true. I love you! From the first day we met I instantly felt something for you. My past made me build walls so I wouldn’t get hurt again. With you I couldn’t help but fall. There was nothing I could do to stop it. I was scared and everything we were going through made it that much harder. There were so many times I thought of ending it and just walk away but for whatever reason I couldn’t bring myself to do it. I’m finding it harder to walk away from you that I known for a year that it was to walk away from my ex of 7 years. I love you, I truly do

Share this:

Tweet

