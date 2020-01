It’s been 8 years since you have spoke to me. I want you to know that I miss you everyday and love you with all my heart. I pray everyday that your safe and happy and that one day you will find it in your heart to reach out to me and try and have a relationship again. please know I never meant to hurt you.

It is the Holiday season and have always been told that miracles can happen. So I am wishing for my Christmas miracle. Love and miss you! Mom