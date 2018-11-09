To myself,

the only person that truly knows my thoughts..I am sitting here getting ready to make yet another change in my life. I am in my late 40’s and have lived a fair life up to this point. I am married to a wonderful man who says I am the love of his life and his entire world.I wish I could say the same thing. I lost myself years ago. I have never seen that person again. I miss her. Oh I was fierce. I wrote, I loved, I had a very loud opinionated mind. Now I am the appeaser.I know my husband deserves to be fully loved. I am unable to do that and it is so unfair to him. confusion.

