To Nicholas

Thank you for my most current read, Every Breath. How refreshing to read a love story in this day and age, when so much negativity is present in the world. I thoroughly enjoyed it.

I have a background with similar circumstances profiled in Every Breath. After meeting my current spouse at Harvard many years ago and remaining in love for 63 years, makes me feel very fortunate. This is not unusual for my generation. How lucky that generation was!

With appreciation for keeping your public aware through your books that committed love is truly a real blessing.

Audrey