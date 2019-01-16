To the love of my life,

I feel so honored and so very lucky to have had the chance to experience true love with you…. you taught me that i am worth loving and you saw so many good things in me that i never saw in my self.

You showed me such,patience,understanding kindness , compassion and tenderness.

I will forever be grateful for the time that we spent together in love, my only regret is that it was to short.

I will forever cherish this love and the memories will forever be with me.

All of my love always.