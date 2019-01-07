To the one I can never have

I’ve told you that I would give up everything to be with you. You want me to find someone that I can start a family with. Well I’d give up my dream of ever having kids if it meant I could have you. Your one of the best things that ever happen to me. And I wish you could see how much you really mean to me. Your the first thing I think of in the morning and the last thing I think of at night. You truly are one amazing Man! If you ever find this letter know that I love you with all my heart and soul. Love, Dallas.

