To the one that got away,

It has been 12 years and I still can’t stop thinking about you. It is a regret that I will live with my whole life for the decision that I made. I thought at the time it was the best decision but it’s still ending now when it should have ended 12 years ago. The feelings I have for you are like nothing I have ever felt before with anyone else. It’s something that I wish I could feel my whole life but instead I can only dream. I hope and pray that someday you will come back to me. But for now I will always have our memories!

Share this:

Tweet

