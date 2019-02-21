To the one who made me whole again,

For years I built walls to keep out anyone who would hurt me, then you came along. You opened my heart to true love when I didn’t think I was capable of love again. We spoke of cooking, traveling the world and enjoying our life together. Things changed and then as quickly as you came into my life you were gone and took my heart with you. I will always remember our time together no matter how brief and I thank you for coming into my life and making me whole again. You showed me there is still good in the world. Thank you my friend, I will always love you.

