To those waiting for love,

Please do not settle. Just wait, and I know you will be rewarded with true love. I was once the loneliest soul you could meet. The older I became, the more romance eluded me, and the more I was convinced that love wasn’t real. But all I had to do was wait a little longer and take a leap of faith into his arms. So if you’re reading those Nicholas Sparks novels and telling yourself that love can never be that true and intense for you, I promise you that you are wrong. Hold on to the hope of love. They’re out there waiting for you too.

From a believer.