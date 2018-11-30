True love is a treasure

Priceless. Beyond words. That’s what you are to me. My soulmate. The very presence of you makes my heart skip several beats. No matter how dirty or clean you are, when you walk thru the door everyday, I’m ready to hold you and smell the very essence of your brown skin. As we grow older everyday, I’m more and more willing to sacrifice anything for you. You are THE LOVE OF MY LIFE! As we approach our 23rd wedding anniversary in December, I’m more compelled to spend every precious moment with you. Growing old with you is a gift. I love you eternally……

