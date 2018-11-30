Finding out at age 12 the man I called “Dad who has raised me was really my stepfather.

Being a 24 year old young lady reaching out and finding my biological “Dad” to meet for the very first time.

Years of secrecy go by keeping from my “Dad” that I met my biological “Dad” and he is such a wonderful man.

Dad, you raise me my whole life, you walked me down the Isle, you are grandpa to my children.

Dad, I wish I could have known you growing up, now I am 50 and you are gone and my heart breaks for all that what if’s . I wish I could have just grown up with both of you.