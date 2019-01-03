Uncertain
I know my choice was difficult then and unbearable now. I have reached a low in my life that is dark and uncertain. I know that even though you will not come back, you were, are, and forever will be, the love of my life. ~J
Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
I know my choice was difficult then and unbearable now. I have reached a low in my life that is dark and uncertain. I know that even though you will not come back, you were, are, and forever will be, the love of my life. ~J