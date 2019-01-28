Well I would like to sharey story with you

I am 25 now and my story starts when I was in 6th grade. I changed my school back then . There I found this girl , whom I have always loved and will always love. With every passing year my feelings for her grew stronger. By 10th grade I fell in love completely . Unfortunately I had to move to different city and my chances with her were gone. But I always tried to contact her , we talked on phone for many occasions. During my school and college days , I wrote many events about me with her in my diary. My love for her was unconditional and true. 😊