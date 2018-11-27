I would give anything for one more day to tell you all the things you should have heard before you left us. How were we to know it would be the last time we would see you alive? I am thankful my last memory is of you and your family. Watch over your wife, your children, your brother and all that loved you. We heard so many wonderful stories about your kindness, you were a good person to so many people. I am so proud of you. There will always be days that I will wait for you to come through our door. Our family chain is forever broken. Rest easy, until we see you again. Love you forever, Mom

