Life has brought many ups and downs. Together we have weathered many storms and we continue to do so now. We’ve lost a son and are losing our daughter to cancer. All the prayers in the world can not cure her but they have given her strength and she is blessed with many wonderful people who care for her and her family. God has blessed us in many ways. The time we spend together is so precious. Time is short and we never know what lies ahead. Hold your loved ones close you don’t know how long you will have them.

