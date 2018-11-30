Its been a 14 year relationship with pain, loneliness, anger and resentment. The first 7 of it was difficult but filled with love, companionship, hard times but times we got by. The last 7 were awfully quiet, separate lives, hardly a word spoken to each other and when spoken, filled with anger and mistrust.Not one but many times I suspected him of cheating and every time i was right. Why did i waste so many years trying to make something work, when it clearly wasn’t meant to be. Guess i felt when a relationship breaks, you fix it. Dont waste your energy.

You know, when you know.