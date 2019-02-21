We are not soulmates

You are my best friend in the world. No matter what, you’re always there and I love you more than I can even describe. But, your soul is not meant for mine. There are probably people in the world who are better suited for us. People out there who we could be fated for, but they aren’t here. They aren’t with us and I can honestly say I don’t want to even imagine a life without you. You’re everything to me and no matter what the future holds I want you to know that I will always, always, love you. From age seventeen until infinity. Thank you for loving me everyday.

