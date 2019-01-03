Eighteen years ago this December, I married my best friend. He was 48 I was 38. We met through a yahoo online pen pal site before dating sites were popular. He was looking for a pen pal, I was looking for love and marriage with an intelligent, compassionate compatible man. I found it. I remember not too long after we married my husband said we will change as the years move on, and of course we did. We are on our second marriage together.

The take away message is this: Marriage can be a union of two unique people, that allows for the individuals to continue to grow and remain flexible.