The day I saw you on that machine my world changed. We were new parents,and this curve ball! It’s been 5 yrs 3x’s a week 5hrs a day.I ask myself how you do it.Then I look at you with our boys and know where your strength comes from.I pray God lets you see them grow,and witness all their stages in life.I’ve cried myself to sleep many nights not knowing what the future holds.The best years of my life and your courage have gotten us through the worst of yours.Yet we are blessed. I know the call will come,our new life,new beginning best years of our lives is near.We don’t give up! Love.Your wife

Share this:

Tweet

