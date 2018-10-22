When I met him I thought we could weather any storm. If I had known what the upcoming battles would be, I may have felt differently. We celebrated all the good life can bring. We braved the storms of loss and being hurt by others together. We lost parents, a child, and our twin grandsons. We battled personal demons. We battled each other in way I never could have seen coming. We hurt each other. Parting ways seemed more and more likely. Somehow we overcame. We prevailed. I no longer look at him the same way, but I now know we really can weather anything & I will always look at him with love.

