I loved you. I was true to you. I saw my future with you. Until I realized that we can never be. We will never be.

I am to blame. My weakness is to blame. I wanted constant attention and when you were too busy to give it to me, my feelings gradually changed until I didn’t feel the love anymore.

I don’t have someone new, but I will lose you. I am sorry that I’m not strong enough to try to bring back all the feelings I had for you.

I loved you.

I am sorry that I will leave you.