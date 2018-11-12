We’ll Always Have That Night.

Straight out of a dream, I had when I was 17. Moonlight spilling on your face, feeling the warmth of your embrace, heats up the cold dark night, better than the fire light. Words of promise in my ear, wish you were always here. The white of the dying embers, I’ll always remember. Even though you feel so far, just look up at the stars. The night, all things revealed, your love did heal. The truth of it all is simply this: you’re not mine to want or miss. Love eternal – that girl

