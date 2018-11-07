I hope as you grow up you know that sometimes things happen in life that can’t be changed , even though you may wish you could turn back time. I think today was the start to try to change those for you and your dad. I know peanut really loves you and she wanted for many years to see you! I’m praying that I can see you too because it’s been a long long time. I hope you know we’ve all loved you even if it was from a distance. I hope some day you will know the truth of what really happen between your mom and dad and it will make you understand things a little clearer. Love , granny

Share this:

Tweet

