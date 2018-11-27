I’m happily married. I wouldn’t change my life for anything in the universe. But a few years before I was married, an old boyfriend, A, came into my life while my then boyfriend (now husband), C, were split up. We almost got back together but there was an argument when C went through my phone one evening and started telling A off and we never spoke again. He’s happily married now, too, but I will always wonder what could have been. A was my first true love since I was 13. I think I will always love him and wonder what if.

