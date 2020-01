There is so much to say. It’s hard to choose the right words. I think I will just leave what I hope. I hope love really conquers all. I found my love. We have ups and downs but he is my forever and always. I hope the world can put aside all the differences and work together instead of against each other. I hope and truly believe God is real. I think only God could create such an amazing world. And I hope everyone who reads this finds peace.

