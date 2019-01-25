What I Remember Most.

(Excerpt from a longer letter)

Goodbyes. You didn’t like them at all, you postponed ending visits as long as you could, you would stand in the street and wave until you couldn’t see us anymore. I would always look in the rear view mirror and watch you blowing kisses and waving from the middle of the street. Ironically, you suffered from Alzheimers, which is the absolute longest of goodbyes. Now that your gone, I am missing a part of my heart and I will forever. Thank you for being more than my Grandma. Being my Mom, my confidant, my best friend. My everything.