What is a soulmate?

They say you’ll know when you know, but how am I supposed to know? Is it the man I almost married? Is it the man I’ve been friends with for 15 years? I know the answer to both. I learned the hard way that it’s neither one. I’m not the belle of the ball, but I have so much to offer. Is there someone out there for me or am I destined to be alone? Sometimes I believe I’m better off on my own. But why would anyone want to live that way? I want someone to pray with, love with, laugh with and grow with. I want the “zing”, the “spark”, the “time just stopped” kind of love.

Share this:

Tweet

