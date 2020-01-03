I just hit my big 30 and I’m not too crazy about where my life is at. All my friends, my age and younger have good jobs and are married with kids. The job I have is OK but I could be doing so much more. However, I have only been at my current job since summer and I don’t want to be a job hopper. I really want to get married and have kids but have not found that right person yet. I’m old fashioned and have to be married before having kids cuz I see too many struggling single parents out there. What’s a girl to do?

