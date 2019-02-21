After 29 years of marriage he still gives me the wink that made me blush when I first met him at age 13. I remember him winking at me at the altar on our wedding day. He still winks at me at least several times throughout the week. What’s in a wink? Sometimes it’s a genuine flirt. Sometimes it means he’s joking. Sometimes it’s him assuring me that things will be alright. Sometimes it means, “I’ve got this.” Other times it means, “Trust me.” No matter the situation those winks always cause me to pause and appreciate that moment because in every wink he’s saying, “I love you.”

