40 years have passed, when I lay down and close my eyes at night you are the one I think of, the one I am grateful for, the one I remember as kind and loving. I remember your smile, your laugh, but most of all I remember the way you made me feel when we were together. We weren’t in love, but you showed me what love would be like when I finally meet that someone special, you taught me all I needed to know. I just never met that someone special, I thought I did, but it was never as good, as loving, as caring as it was when I was with you. So, I suppose you were my someone special all along.

Share this:

Tweet

