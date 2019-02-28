It began in 7th grade when I met my best guy friend. We remained together all the way through our high school years. He was my confidant with all my boyfriends and all issues you feel as a teenager. We remained in each other lives as much as adult life will let you, he was always there for me and me for him. Each other spouses being a bit jealous of our long history and friendship. Our journey has taken us from two kids in the 7th grade to finding the greatest love of our lives at 58 years of age. We are finally with who we were always meant to be with. I love you darling, your jellybean

Share this:

Tweet

