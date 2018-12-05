In 1990 we had a brief encounter that could have led to more. Unfortunately, it didn’t seem like a good time for either one of us and I walked away. 24 years later we had the opportunity to act on what we didn’t previously. It’s been a wonderful 4 years. Now things are changing and I feel as if it’s coming to an end. Good things come to those who wait, but don’t always last, or do they? Will faith bring us together again? I Love you with all my heart. You will always be my Kindred Spirit, T.

